Young vote: can Biden get America’s youth to the polls?

Biden has zero chance of winning without young voters, says John Zogby. But getting them to the polls will be a challenge.

“It’s not entirely certain that even if Bernie embraces Joe Biden in the end, that he’s going to be able to deliver a lot of his supporters.”

There’s one person who might be able to inspire the youth vote: Barack Obama. “That’s what everyone is waiting for. To see when does he jump in, when does he campaign.”

