You”ve goat to be kidding! Mountain GOATS wander through Spanish town during COVID lockdown
NO ACCESS SPAIN
A group of mountain goats took the opportunity to stroll through the deserted streets of Moron de la Frontera during the state of alarm due to the coronavirus on Tuesday.
Footage shows the goats going up some steps and down a road in the Andalusian town, taking advantage of the lockdown to claim the streets for their own.
According to reports, the confinement has allowed the goats to expand their habitat, although a Sierra del Moron citizen’s platform has announced that the coronavirus crisis is facilitating the destruction of the Sierra de Esparteros, their natural habitat, since the lockdown is affecting the area’s upkeep.
According to data from the Ministry of Health, to date a total of 204,178 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded and 21,282 people have died in Spain.
