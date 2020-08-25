-
Zambian president sacked central bank Chief | DW News
South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has had to reprimand the country’s finance minister, for comments he made about Zambia. After Zambia’s president Edgar Lungu fired the central bank govenor Denny Kalyalya – Tito Mboweni of South Africa tweeted: “Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a Central Bank Governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!” Mboweni further went on to say “That Governor was a good fella. Why do we do these things as Africans. The President of Zambia must give us the reasons why he dismissed The Governor – or else hell is on its way. I will mobilize!”
