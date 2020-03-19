‘Zero new cases’ of local transmission of virus in Hubei, China

The Chinese province of Hubei has reported no new local cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the outbreak began.

Wuhan in Hubei province is where the coronavirus outbreak originated in December last year.

The number of deaths in Hubei province is steadily declining with eight people dying on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

