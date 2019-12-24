-
Zimbabwe doctor strike: Healthcare system is on the brink
There is no end in sight to a medical staff strike in Zimbabwe.
Many doctors are not working because they are fighting for better pay and for a cleanup of the healthcare system.
It means many people needing medical care have very few options to get treatment.
Some say the situation has even made their conditions worse.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Bulawayo.
