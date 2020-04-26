Zimbabwe food crisis worsens with COVID-19 lockdown extension

Zimbabwe has had to extend its nationwide lockdown because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

But the restrictions have come at a cost, raising concerns that a food crisis affecting half the population will get worse.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Norton, Zimbabwe.

