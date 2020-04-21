Zimbabwe hit by Malaria outbreak amid Covid-19 lockdown

In tonight’s edition: Zimbabwe’s health system is being stretched even further by malaria outbreaks that have killed at least 131 people. Burkina Faso and Ghana have started to ease coronavirus measures but the number of cases continue to rise in both countries and there are fears that the changes have come too early. And finally in Gabon, masks are now compulsory but the majority of poeple still lack equipment and are struggling economically.

