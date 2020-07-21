-
Brazilian police brutality sparks ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests - 56 mins ago
UK considers new spy law after Russia report – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Trump concedes US Covid-19 crisis to ‘get worse before it gets better’ - 3 hours ago
Zimbabwe journalist arrested: Hopewell Chin’ono was charged with inciting violence - 11 hours ago
How will the EU recovery fund work? - 12 hours ago
Anthony | Trailer – BBC - 12 hours ago
United States of Europe? EU recovery plan pools borrowing - 13 hours ago
Russia report: UK ‘actively avoided’ probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote - 16 hours ago
Can the coronavirus cause permanent brain damage? | COVID-19 Special - 16 hours ago
Ukraine hostages: Police negotiating with armed man holding 10 people on bus in Lutsk - 17 hours ago
Zimbabwe journalist arrested: Hopewell Chin’ono was charged with inciting violence
In this edition, a fierce critic of president Emmerson Manangawa was arrested and charged with inciting violence. Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is accused of encouraging attendance at an anti-government protest. Also, despite the documented abuses of some Islamic schools in parts of Nigeria, some poorer parents say they don’t want the institutions to close, as they are often the only schools available. And, we visit a disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration camp in Cameroon where former secessionist fighters try to prepare themselves for civilian life.
