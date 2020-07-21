Zimbabwe journalist arrested: Hopewell Chin’ono was charged with inciting violence

In this edition, a fierce critic of president Emmerson Manangawa was arrested and charged with inciting violence. Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is accused of encouraging attendance at an anti-government protest. Also, despite the documented abuses of some Islamic schools in parts of Nigeria, some poorer parents say they don’t want the institutions to close, as they are often the only schools available. And, we visit a disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration camp in Cameroon where former secessionist fighters try to prepare themselves for civilian life.

