Zimbabwe launches 21-day nationwide lockdown

about 1 hour ago

Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday.
So far the country has recorded seven cases and one death.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa has more from Harare on the reaction to the shutdown.

