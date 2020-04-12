Zimbabwe lockdown: Restrictions eased as COVID-19 affects people

Two weeks after Zimbabwe imposed a nationwide lockdown, it is easing some restrictions.

The country is already facing its worst economic crisis in nearly 10 years and the coronavirus lockdown measures are threatening the livelihoods of people.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.

