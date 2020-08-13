Zimbabwe media crackdown: Prominent journalist seeks bail

A journalist in Zimbabwe accused of mobilising anti-government protests has been barred from publicly testifying about his harsh prison conditions.

Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested last month.

He says he is being denied adequate food and clothing.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare, Zimbabwe.

