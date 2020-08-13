-
USA: Emergency forces dispatched in LA County as Lake Hughes fire rages on - 4 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in Europe: Concern as infections surge in France, Germany and Spain - 4 hours ago
-
DR Congo: World champion bodybuilder Hondi Rugenge helps fighting poverty - 4 hours ago
-
Niger attack: French PM Castex to lead repatriation ceremony - 5 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in New Zealand: “Things will get worse before they get better” (PM Ardern) - 5 hours ago
-
Covid-19: India’s virus death toll becomes the world’s fourth largest - 5 hours ago
-
‘Light in the darkness’: Baby George born amid Beirut blast wreckage - 5 hours ago
-
Ambazonia: How Cameroon’s government is struggling to end separatist endeavours | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Senior leader of Muslim Brotherhood dies in Egypt prison - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Trial of suspected former Syrian security officers resumes in Koblenz - 6 hours ago
Zimbabwe media crackdown: Prominent journalist seeks bail
A journalist in Zimbabwe accused of mobilising anti-government protests has been barred from publicly testifying about his harsh prison conditions.
Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested last month.
He says he is being denied adequate food and clothing.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare, Zimbabwe.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Zimbabwe #HopewellChinono #ZimbabweanLivesMater