Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa declares national disaster over coronavirus

In Zimbabwe, all public gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Next month’s independence day celebrations have also been cancelled.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare, Zimbabwe.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Zimbabwe #Coronavirus