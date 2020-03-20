Share
Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa declares national disaster over coronavirus

42 mins ago

In Zimbabwe, all public gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned as a precaution against the coronavirus.
Next month’s independence day celebrations have also been cancelled.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare, Zimbabwe.

