Zimbabwe opposition arrests: Five officials in custody after entering party headquarters

In this edition: Zimbabwe police arrested five opposition officials amid tensions on Friday. They were gathered at their party’s headquarters after it was forcibly occupied by a rival faction. Also, South Africa has launched a “Black Friday” campaign in response to the death of George Floyd in the United States. And the families of the twelve Burkinabés who died in police custody on the night of May 11 demand answers. Our correspondent tells us more about the investigation.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en