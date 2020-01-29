-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Zimbabwe public workers accept 140% pay but seek more
In tonight’s edition: Civil servants in Zimbabwe put a halt to planned protests after agreeing to a 140% wage hike but the hard fought increase still leaves many earning less than 100 euros a month. And more mass graves are uncovered in Burundi. The grim discoveries reopen old wounds decades after the torment caused by brutal interethnic conflict. Finally getting around Lagos is set to get even more difficult as the popular but hazardous motorbike taxis are banned .
