Zimbabwe public workers accept 140% pay but seek more

In tonight’s edition: Civil servants in Zimbabwe put a halt to planned protests after agreeing to a 140% wage hike but the hard fought increase still leaves many earning less than 100 euros a month. And more mass graves are uncovered in Burundi. The grim discoveries reopen old wounds decades after the torment caused by brutal interethnic conflict. Finally getting around Lagos is set to get even more difficult as the popular but hazardous motorbike taxis are banned .

