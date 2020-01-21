In tonight’s edition: Zimbabwe’s opposition leader promises a year of action on the streets as he blames the president for a hunger crisis and sliding economy. Major firms and banks scramble to cut ties with Isabel Dos Santos amid the fallout from the Luanda Leaks investigation into Africa’s richest woman. And the UN sounds the alarm bell over the threat to food supplies posed by swarms of locusts in East Africa.

