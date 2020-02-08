-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Zookeepers at Berlin’s Tierpark bottle feed twin panda cubs
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
MANDATORY CREDIT: Zoo and Tierpark Berlin
Berlin Tierpark’s twin panda cubs Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan were filmed being bottle-fed by the zoo staff on Tuesday after they made their public debut on January 29.
The cubs now weighing eleven kilograms (24 pounds) could be seen drinking from a bottle before cuddling up to the zoo keeper.
Despite nearly half of panda litters consisting of twins, panda mothers generally only raise one child. Aiming to increase Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan’s survival chances, the endangered bamboo bears were alternatively kept in an incubator to help them grow strong as well as to support their young mother Meng Meng during the first months.
Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan, known as Pit and Paule among zoo workers and veterinarians, are the first pandas to be born in Berlin’s Tierpark.
Video ID: 20200208-013
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200208-013
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly