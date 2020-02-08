Zookeepers at Berlin’s Tierpark bottle feed twin panda cubs

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

MANDATORY CREDIT: Zoo and Tierpark Berlin

Berlin Tierpark’s twin panda cubs Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan were filmed being bottle-fed by the zoo staff on Tuesday after they made their public debut on January 29.

The cubs now weighing eleven kilograms (24 pounds) could be seen drinking from a bottle before cuddling up to the zoo keeper.

Despite nearly half of panda litters consisting of twins, panda mothers generally only raise one child. Aiming to increase Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan’s survival chances, the endangered bamboo bears were alternatively kept in an incubator to help them grow strong as well as to support their young mother Meng Meng during the first months.

Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan, known as Pit and Paule among zoo workers and veterinarians, are the first pandas to be born in Berlin’s Tierpark.

