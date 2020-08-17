Watsupeurope.com was created to optimize European content on the web in a more presentable format that is consolidated, easy-to-find, -follow and -read. This privacy statement discloses what information we gather from you our users and how we use it.

BASICS

Watsupeurope.com gathers the following information about users:

1. Name and email address through our comments system found on some articles. Under no circumstances does Watsupeurope.com divulge any information about an individual user to a third party.

2. Under no circumstances does Watsupeurope.com divulge any information about an individual user to a third party.

3. Statistical data collected by Google analytics and other site tracking services that allows us to know the statistics of traffic to the site. This information does not identify an individual user but basically allows us as well as our advertisers and sponsors better understand the demographics of our audience. The site also uses Google Adsense to display advertising from third parties. Learn more about how Google uses data.

SECURITY

SHARING INFORMATION

Watsupeurope.com will not share information about individual users with any third party, except to comply with applicable law or a valid legal process or to protect the personal safety of our users or the public.

OPT-OUT POLICY

You can opt not to register on the website. You will still be able to view most content on the site, including the forums although you will not be able to post. Only registered users are allowed to post in the forums. An email is sent to your inbox when you subscribe to a forum thread. There is a link to unsubscribe if you no longer wish to receive the notification.

CONSENT

By using this site, you consent to the collection and use of this information by Watsupeurope.com and agree to the terms of use.

YOUTUBE

We comply with and follow YouTube Terms of Service (ToS) and use of YouTube API Services.