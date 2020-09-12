-
Teargas fired at migrant protesters on Greek island of Lesbos - 9 mins ago
Historic Afghan-Taliban peace talks begin in Doha, Qatar | DW News - 13 mins ago
200912_NWSU_13158696_13158772_65000_144003_en - 14 mins ago
Cemeteries filled to brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge - 38 mins ago
Four men arrested in southern Italy after two British teenagers sexually assaulted - 45 mins ago
France: Tear gas flies, several detained at Paris Yellow Vest protest - 53 mins ago
Germany: Kurdish groups hold march in Hamburg - 58 mins ago
Germany: Antifa rally against AfD meeting in Hoppegarten - about 1 hour ago
Spain: Protesters burn Bourbon monarchy puppet on Catalonia Day - about 1 hour ago
Greece: Antifa hold solidarity march for Moria in Athens - about 1 hour ago
