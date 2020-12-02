-
France announces random checks to prevent skiers from crossing borders, spreading Covid-19 - 8 hours ago
-
Fears Swedish-Iranian scientist faces imminent execution - 8 hours ago
-
‘2020 is a bad year for Tigray people’: Ethiopian refugee in Sudan - 8 hours ago
-
Mental health experts warn of lockdown impact in France - 8 hours ago
-
Belgium: RT Deutsch Austria coverage discussed at Europarl committee on foreign interference - 8 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds attend vigil for victims after driver kills 5 in Trier - 8 hours ago
-
Europe draws anger over refusal to rush vaccine rollout - 8 hours ago
-
LIVE: City of Trier holds vigil following car ramming that killed 5, injured several - 8 hours ago
-
EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen delivers speech on her vision for Europe - 8 hours ago
-
LIVE: BioNTech holds press conference on COVID-19 vaccine development programme - 8 hours ago
‘2020 is a bad year for Tigray people’: Ethiopian refugee in Sudan
Tens of thousands of people have fled Ethiopia’s Tigray region to live in camps in Sudan.
There has been heavy fighting in the area in the last couple of weeks affecting the lives of many.
Al Jazeera spoke to a university student who has had no other option but to leave home.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Sudan #Ethiopia #Tigray