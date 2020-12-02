‘2020 is a bad year for Tigray people’: Ethiopian refugee in Sudan

Tens of thousands of people have fled Ethiopia’s Tigray region to live in camps in Sudan.

There has been heavy fighting in the area in the last couple of weeks affecting the lives of many.

Al Jazeera spoke to a university student who has had no other option but to leave home.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Sudan #Ethiopia #Tigray