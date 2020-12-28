-
Japanese families enjoy traditional ‘kotatsu’ dining during picnic on the water - 4 hours ago
-
South Africa businesses take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown - 4 hours ago
-
Flying high! World’s most expensive pigeons go up for auction in Belgium - 4 hours ago
-
Santa came to town! Father Xmas pays kids a visit in Spain amid COVID restrictions - 5 hours ago
-
400 centres underpin German vaccination drive +++ ‘Corona’ board game sold out | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Ski resorts remain open in Austria despite third national lockdown - 6 hours ago
-
A mammoth task: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine - 6 hours ago
-
Auto industry evaluates its future outside the EU single market - 6 hours ago
-
Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul given five-year prison sentence - 6 hours ago
-
Pakistan: Ten of thousands attend massive opposition rally despite pandemic - 6 hours ago
400 centres underpin German vaccination drive +++ ‘Corona’ board game sold out | DW News
00:00 Germany has set up more than 400 centres for its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. It’s a huge undertaking, requiring between 60-70% of the population to be immunised, in order to bring the virus under control. DW has been to Berlin’s biggest facility to watch the roll-out.
05:24 During Germany’s first lockdown in spring, four young sisters from Wiesbaden decided to make the most of the situation by developing a board game – which has become a best-seller! What started off as a quirky idea to kill time has quickly turned into a flourishing family business.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Vaccination