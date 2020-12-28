400 centres underpin German vaccination drive +++ ‘Corona’ board game sold out | DW News

00:00 Germany has set up more than 400 centres for its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. It’s a huge undertaking, requiring between 60-70% of the population to be immunised, in order to bring the virus under control. DW has been to Berlin’s biggest facility to watch the roll-out.

05:24 During Germany’s first lockdown in spring, four young sisters from Wiesbaden decided to make the most of the situation by developing a board game – which has become a best-seller! What started off as a quirky idea to kill time has quickly turned into a flourishing family business.

