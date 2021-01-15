Share
74-year-old grandma in Turkey beats Parkinson’s in boxing ring​

3 hours ago

Belgian-born 74-year-old woman known as Aunty Naciye amongst her Turkish friends, has been fighting off Parkinson’s disease with some highly impressive grandma-boxing in Antalya.

Aunty Naciye was filmed taking one of her tri-weekly training sessions at her local boxing gym, landing punches, and showing that incredible resilience.

