74-year-old grandma in Turkey beats Parkinson’s in boxing ring​

Belgian-born 74-year-old woman known as Aunty Naciye amongst her Turkish friends, has been fighting off Parkinson’s disease with some highly impressive grandma-boxing in Antalya.

Aunty Naciye was filmed taking one of her tri-weekly training sessions at her local boxing gym, landing punches, and showing that incredible resilience.

