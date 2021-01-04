A hundred civilians are killed in western Niger attacks

Suspected armed groups have killed 100 people in attacks on two villages in western Niger.

Prime Minister Brigi Rafini visited the Tillaberi region where it happened, as first-round presidential results came out.

No one has claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Hardline groups have carried out several attacks in the Sahel region over the past year.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports.

