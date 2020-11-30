-
NZ files charges over White Island volcano disaster - 9 hours ago
-
Mobilised against Covid-19, French nursing students run late on training schedule - 9 hours ago
-
LIVE: OPEC convenes to discuss the future of oil markets in 2021 - 9 hours ago
-
Divided States of America I Fly On The Wall - 9 hours ago
-
‘Macron trapped by global security law’ - 9 hours ago
-
LIVE: Stoltenberg gives press conference ahead of NATO FMs meeting - 10 hours ago
-
Killing won”t go “unanswered” – DefMin Hatami as slain nuclear scientist laid to rest in Tehran - 10 hours ago
-
Winter in France’s Vosges mountains - 10 hours ago
-
A peek into high-tech workouts - 10 hours ago
-
Ethiopian conflict: end of the war, or start of an insurgency? - 10 hours ago
A peek into high-tech workouts
This week, we speak about the future of working out and sports in general as we try the electrostimulation vest by Myofx that promises higher muscle activation in less time. We also try Fittar’s smart mirror – a virtual coach that gives you instant feedback on your workout.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en