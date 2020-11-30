A peek into high-tech workouts

This week, we speak about the future of working out and sports in general as we try the electrostimulation vest by Myofx that promises higher muscle activation in less time. We also try Fittar’s smart mirror – a virtual coach that gives you instant feedback on your workout.

