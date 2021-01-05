A step towards freedom for Julian Assange… but not for the press

IN THE PRESS – Tuesday, January 5, 2021: British papers react to the UK’s latest lockdown, with many blaming Boris Johnson for what The Independent calls a strategy of “dither and delay”. Papers in Europe largely hail the decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, but lament that the verdict had “little to do with the protection of journalism and free speech”. We also look at South Korea’s dropping birthrate and a fight between two influencers who both named their babies… baby.

