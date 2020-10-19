A year trapped in thin ice: Lessons from the Arctic

Hundreds of scientists from 20 different countries spent an entire year trapped in the ice of the Arctic, camped out in extreme temperatures. Living through months of complete darkness and the constant threat of polar bears, they studied the ice sheets around them. The German-led expedition returned last week and the immediate conclusion was that the ice on the Arctic would be gone within decades. Sea ice scientist Stefanie Arndt tells us the trip was beautiful but also a cause for concern: this could be the last big group of scientists to see the Arctic in such icy conditions.

