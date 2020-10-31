-
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece - 4 hours ago
-
200221_NWSU_11071882_11094963_150000_143504_en - 4 hours ago
-
Actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, has died at 90 - 4 hours ago
-
-
-
Violent clashes in Barcelona after authorities introduce strict new lockdown restrictions - 5 hours ago
-
US Election: Will voters turn on Trump after COVID-19 response catastrophe? | Conflict Zone - 5 hours ago
-
Is it time to break up Facebook’s monopoly? | Counting the Cost - 5 hours ago
-
Thousands protest in Poland for abortion rights - 5 hours ago
-
Coronavirus in Europe: Countries agree to coordinate response - 5 hours ago
Actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, has died at 90
Sean Connery, who rose to super-stardom after playing James Bond in the 1960s and early 1970s, has died at the age of 90, his family told the BBC.
