Afghan children back to school after five months at home

Schools across Afghanistan have reopened after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And in a country working to improve literacy, there is much to do.

Public sector schools have allowed only their older students for now, as they balance a need for education versus public health.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

