Afghanistan: At least 1 killed after multiple rockets strike Kabul

At least one person was killed and another injured after a series of rockets hit Kabul on Saturday.

According to the interior ministry, four rockets were fired from the Afghan capital’s Labe Jar neighbourhood, of which two landed near Kabul airport.

Eyewitnesses said the number of rockets were more than four.

“Around 06:40 (02:10 GMT), when a vehicle fired six rockets it was very dangerous for us. When the car shot, it was jumping, finally, the car caught fire,” said a bystander.

No responsibility was claimed for the attack.

