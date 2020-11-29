-
Afghanistan: At least 30 killed by car bomb explosion in Ghazni – reports
A car bomb exploded at an army base in Ghazni Province, on Sunday morning, killing an estimated 30 people and injuring 24 more..
The bomb was driven towards the base at around 07.30 local time (03.00 GMT) and detonated. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack as of publishing.
Dr Abdul Basir of the Ghazni Pprovincial Hospital commented “At around 8:30 am, at least 30 martyrs and 24 wounded were taken to a hospital in Ghazni province, all of them security personnel.”
He added, “all injured were transported to the capital after assistance.”
*SOUNDBITES*
SOT, Army Official (Dari): “Enemies of Afghanistan wanted to attack in base with a car bomb, they were stopped by security forces. The gunmen shoot guards, before they reach the goal the car bomb was exploded. We have not detailed about losses.”
SOT, Wahidullah Juma Zada, Spokesman for Ghazni governor (Dari): “Around 7:30 AM, a suicide car bomb targeted the military base in (PD 3) of Ghazni province, we have losses, the martyrs and injured shifted to the hospital we have not detailed if we got the information we should share.”
SOT, Dr Abdul Basir, Chief of Ghazni Provincial Hospital (Dari): ” At around 8:30 a.m., at least 30 martyrs and 24 wounded were taken to a hospital in Ghazni province, all of them security personnel. 6 injured were not in bad condition. All injured were transported to the capital after assistance.”
