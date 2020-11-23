Afghanistan Conference 2020 kicks off in Geneva with ‘Sustainable peace buildings’ discussion

The two-day 2020 Afghanistan Conference begins on Monday November 23 to discuss ‘sustainable peace building.’

The ‘sustainable peace building’ subtopic, co-hosted by the Government of Afghanistan, the European Union, and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, will bring together key decision-makers from the Afghan government, the international community and civil society to discuss and promote inclusive and participatory approaches to peace building. The event will be divided into two segments, the first on safeguarding and strengthening human rights and women’s participation and the second on reintegrating refugees and returnees.

Mohammad Haneef Atmar Minister of Foreign Affairs fo Afghanistan, Janez Lenarcic European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Abdullah Abdullah Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights are expected to attend, amongst other speakers.

The aim of the Afghanistan Conference 2020 is to set development goals and determine financial agreement for Afghanistan in 2021-24.

Due to the serious COVID-19 situation in Switzerland the ministerial level conference will be taking place virtually.