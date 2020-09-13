Afghanistan: Memorial service held for victims of 2018 suicide attack in Nangarhar

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of Afghan people on Saturday gathered for a memorial ceremony for those who were killed in September 2018 during a protest in Nangarhar province.

Attendees gathered inside tents set up where a suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border in 2018 had killed close to 100 people and injured many more.

“We call on the US, Taliban and the Afghan government to stop the conflict until the killing of our youths is stopped,” said Abdul Baseer who had lost eight members of his family in the attack.

The memorial ceremony was held as the Taliban and the Afghan government started their peace talks in Doha, Qatar on the same day.

