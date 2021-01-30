Afghanistan violence: Increased attacks prompt new wave of refugees

Afghans have become the second-largest refugee group in the world.

Violence has reached unprecedented levels in recent months, despite peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

It has prompted a new exodus and has shattered the hope that the war could end soon.

Al Jazeera’s Filio Kontrafouri reports from Kabul, Afghanistan.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Afghanistan #Refugees