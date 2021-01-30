Share
Afghanistan violence: Increased attacks prompt new wave of refugees

4 hours ago

Afghans have become the second-largest refugee group in the world.
Violence has reached unprecedented levels in recent months, despite peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
It has prompted a new exodus and has shattered the hope that the war could end soon.
Al Jazeera’s Filio Kontrafouri reports from Kabul, Afghanistan.
