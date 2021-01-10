-
Will Donald Trump be removed from Office before Joe Biden’s inauguration? | DW News - 14 mins ago
-
USA: Locals line up as ‘mega’ COVID vaccination centre opens in Dallas - 17 mins ago
-
Army drafted in to clear roads, airports and train tracks after unusually heavy snow in Madrid - 17 mins ago
-
The Arab Spring, 10 years on: Tunisia’s ‘border burners’, longing for Europe in Sfax - 19 mins ago
-
No side effects, just a few calories – Dortmund baker makes syringe-shaped “Bye Bye Corona” cakes - 20 mins ago
-
COVID-19: Mexico records world’s highest health worker mortality - 30 mins ago
-
European wine, aircraft parts hit with new US tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute - about 1 hour ago
-
At COVID-19 ‘breaking point’, Malaysia suspends parliament - about 1 hour ago
-
Palestinian Parkour duo show of their freerunning skills with just one leg - 2 hours ago
-
Central African Republic faces food shortages as violence disrupts key trading route - 2 hours ago
After unrest, Kyrgyzstan heads to presidential vote
Polls have opened in Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election.
The frontrunner is a man who until last year was serving a more than 11-year jail sentence for kidnapping.
Sadyr Japarov was freed from jail by supporters during protests following a disputed parliamentary election in October.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Kyrgyzstan #2021KyrgyzPresidentialElection #SadyrJaparov