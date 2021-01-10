Share
After unrest, Kyrgyzstan heads to presidential vote

January 10, 2021

Polls have opened in Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election.
The frontrunner is a man who until last year was serving a more than 11-year jail sentence for kidnapping.
Sadyr Japarov was freed from jail by supporters during protests following a disputed parliamentary election in October.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

