-
Deadly snowstorms cause chaos across Spain - 33 mins ago
-
After unrest, Kyrgyzstan heads to presidential vote - about 1 hour ago
-
Body parts, debris found at Siriwajaya Air plane crash site - 2 hours ago
-
Indonesian passenger plane crashes with 62 aboard in waters near Jakarta - 3 hours ago
-
First migrants moved to new tents at Bosnia camp struck by fire, blizzard - 12 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Search and rescue op to begin at suspected Sriwijaya Air crash site – govt official - 12 hours ago
-
Italy: “I”m even proud of what I did” – Salvini on postponed migrant kidnapping case - 12 hours ago
-
Italy: Sputnik V packaging machinery made by Siena factory - 13 hours ago
-
Spain: Madrid residents turn to sleds and skis as storm buries streets in snow - 13 hours ago
-
Jordan: Mass at Jesus”s baptism site held without pilgrims amid COVID concerns - 13 hours ago
After unrest, Kyrgyzstan heads to presidential vote
Polls have opened in Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election.
The frontrunner is a man who until last year was serving a more than 11-year jail sentence for kidnapping.
Sadyr Japarov was freed from jail by supporters during protests following a disputed parliamentary election in October.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Kyrgyzstan #2021KyrgyzPresidentialElection #SadyrJaparov