Ahmad the Architect: Rebuilding Schools in Northeast Nigeria | Witness

Ahmad gave up what he felt was the “perfect life” in the United Kingdom, where he studied and worked as an architect, to return to Nigeria and help rebuild his home city of Maiduguri.

Maiduguri has been devastated by the armed group Boko Haram, whose name translates to mean “Western education is forbidden”. Drug addiction and unemployment are also rife across the city.

Undeterred, Ahmad is building boarding schools for orphans of the conflict. He is also determined to win over jobless young men by employing them on his construction sites. Together, they set out to build 24 schools and 14 mosques.

