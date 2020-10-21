AI technology raises fears of ‘new age of fabricated revenge porn’

IN THE PRESS – Wednesday, October 21, 2020: As France prepares to hold a ceremony honouring slain history teacher Samuel Paty, papers focus on the struggle teachers face in addressing Islamist extremism. We also look at Canada’s “lobster war” between commercial and indigenous fishermen, plus reports that artificial intelligence is being used to create fake nude photos of thousands of everyday women. And in a rare show of US bipartisan camaraderie, rival candidates running for governor of Utah release a joint campaign ad calling for “civility”.

