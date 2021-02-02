Alexei Navalny hearing: Court considers possible prison term for Kremlin critic

Russian opposition leader Alexei #Navalny faced a court hearing Tuesday that could end with him being sent to prison for years and fuel more protests against the #Kremlin. The 44-year-old Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir #Putin, was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. FRANCE 24’s Theo Merz tells us more.

