The details of Yulia Navalnaya’s trip to Germany are still unknown but the decision to travel seems to have been taken very quickly.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/11/alexei-navalny-s-wife-yulia-navalnaya-reportedly-arrives-in-germany

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World