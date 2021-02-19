Share
0 0 0 0

Algeria’s president appeases protesters with pardons, calls early polls

4 hours ago

#Algerian President Abdelmadjid #Tebboune declared #pardons for jailed anti-government #activists and called early #elections Thursday, as the #crisis-hit country grapples with renewed protests on the second anniversary of a popular #uprising.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment