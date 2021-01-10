“All we can do is cry” – Relative of passengers on board Sriwijaya Air plane feared to have crashed

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Shocked families waited for more news of their relatives who were aboard a Sriwijaya Air flight that is feared to have crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, at the airport near Pontianak, on the island of Borneo, where it was set to land, on Saturday.

“For sure our current condition is total shock, all we can do is cry, we cannot believe what happened. Until we got here at the crisis centre to find out more, all we can do is cry and accept the situation.”

The Sriwijaya Air flight disappeared from radars just four minutes into its journey to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, on the island of Borneo, where it was set to land, on Saturday.

An Indonesian Transport Ministry spokesperson confirmed earlier that the plane was travelling from Jakarta to Pontianak. The plane reportedly started losing altitude soon after departure, descending 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) in less than a minute. Sixty-two people including 56 passengers and six crew members were reportedly on board.

SOT, Muhamad Haikal, Relative of victims in the plane crash (Indonesian): “They are from Bangka and going to work in Kalimantan, in Pontianak, at the forestry administration in the region. So they are one family, and he went with his mother. For sure our current condition is total shock, all we can do is cry, we cannot believe what happened. Until we got here at the crisis centre to find out more, all we can do is cry and accept the situation.”

SOT, Muhamad Haikal, Relative of victims in the plane crash (Indonesian): “People from Bangka are like Sumatera people, so when they move they will bring all their family along. He is a bright and clever person and an expert in Biology, so that is why he was going to work at the forestry and so took the plane to go to Pontianak, Kalimantan.”

