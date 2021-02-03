-
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO | DW News
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO and moving to the role of executive chair later this year, giving up leadership of the online retail giant that began in his garage in 1994. His stake in Amazon has made Bezos one of the richest men in the world. Even during the pandemic his wealth grew as Amazon’s business benefitted from lockdowns and customers moving online. For the last quarter of the 2020, the company reported revenues of 125 billion dollars, with profit doubling to over 7 billion. The announcement came as the company reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit and revenue. Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jassy, who currently runs Amazon Web Services.
