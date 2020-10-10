Amazon wildfires: Fears rainforest may turn into savannah

Brazil’s Amazon rainforest is experiencing its worst spate of fires in about 10 years.

Environmental activists say President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policies are to blame.

Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Brazil Amazon