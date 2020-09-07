American Airlines receives backlash for new BLM policy

American Airlines creates a new policy allowing staff members to wear BLM pins when on duty. While many support the move, others consider it to be offensive. Meanwhile, a revival of the #BoycottMulan campaign, as the Disney remake was released this weekend. The boycott originated last year when the film’s lead actress, Liu Yifei, voiced public support for the Hong Kong police.

