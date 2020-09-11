-
Iraq – 2018 ‘IS’ group attack: Ceremony held in Baghdad in honour of Yazidi victims - 7 hours ago
-
Prominent Lebanese Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim shot dead - 7 hours ago
-
Iran diplomat given 20 years for Paris bomb plot - 8 hours ago
-
Prominent Lebanese Hezbollah critic found killed in his car - 8 hours ago
-
Australian Open: More than 500 forced to isolate after Covid-19 case at hotel - 8 hours ago
-
Myanmar: Facebook access temporarily blocked amid online calls for protest - 8 hours ago
-
LIVE: Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova holds her weekly briefing - 8 hours ago
-
Migrating birds struggle to find food in Kashmir - 8 hours ago
-
An Amazon in love: Artist Prune Nourry takes aim at life, death and gender imbalance - 9 hours ago
-
COVID-19 vaccine: UK to test the effects of mixing different coronavirus jabs - 9 hours ago