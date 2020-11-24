An essential service? Man fined after breaking lockdown rules to ‘smash a guy’s face’

IN THE PRESS – Tuesday, November 24, 2020: Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded defeat, but for many cartoonists, his moving forward with the transition is close enough. Papers also react to Joe Biden’s historic picks for his incoming administration. Saudi papers deny reports of a secret meeting between the crown prince and the Israeli prime minister, while The Guardian wonders if Saudi Arabia may be rethinking ties with Israel. We also look at the accident that led to the newest Covid-19 vaccine, and a French man who was fined after admitting he broke lockdown rules to beat someone up!

