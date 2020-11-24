An exclusive look inside a Tigray town scarred by Ethiopian conflict

In the #Tigray town of Humera, rubble still lines city streets, the power is still cut and civilians are trying to recover from the shelling and shooting that slammed #Ethiopia’s Tigray region in the first days of the country’s grisly internal conflict. As #fighting escalates between Ethiopia’s federal government and the leaders of the northern region Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has given the leaders of the region 72 hours to surrender ahead of a threatened all-out assault on Tigray’s capital, Mekele.

