Analysis: France’s last hostage, until the next one

While Sophie Pétronin was the last French hostage held anywhere around the world, FRANCE 24 international affairs editor Robert Parsons says there will likely be more hostages in the future, so long as there are French nationals working in NGOs or charities in at-risk regions.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en