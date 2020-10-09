-
Kyrgyzstan president ready to resign once new cabinet appointed - 23 mins ago
-
Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city - 33 mins ago
-
Who else wins from Sophie Petronin’s release? - 43 mins ago
-
Ready-to-wear, summer 2021: Catwalk shows return to Paris Fashion Week - about 1 hour ago
-
Analysis: France’s last hostage, until the next one - about 1 hour ago
-
Safe in Paris, Sophie Petronin to head for medical check - about 1 hour ago
-
President Macron welcomes former hostage Sophie Petronin near Paris - about 1 hour ago
-
Analysis: release of jihadists ‘big setback’ for French army in Sahel - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Police scuffle with trans activists marching in support of Black Lives Matter in Manhattan - 2 hours ago
-
USA: America needs four more years of Trump – Pence at Arizona rally - 2 hours ago
Analysis: France’s last hostage, until the next one
While Sophie Pétronin was the last French hostage held anywhere around the world, FRANCE 24 international affairs editor Robert Parsons says there will likely be more hostages in the future, so long as there are French nationals working in NGOs or charities in at-risk regions.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en