Biden supporters party as he leads in Pennsylvania 🇺🇸 US Election @BBC News live – BBC - 27 mins ago
We’re going to win, Biden says as lead widens 🇺🇸 US Election @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
USA: Trump supporters flood Atlanta as vote count continues in Georgia - 3 hours ago
USA: “We’re going to win this race”- Biden - 4 hours ago
Elephantiastic! 78-year-old Soman to take the world record for oldest elephant - 5 hours ago
Guatemala: Storm Eta causes severe flooding and forces evacuation of residents in Izabal - 5 hours ago
USA: Trump supporters decry “steal” of presidency from Trump in Detroit - 5 hours ago
Best of British Wildlife 🦔 6.11.2020 🐿 BBC - 11 hours ago
COVID-19: Mass testing begins in Liverpool - 11 hours ago
Divided America: Can the candidates unite a fractured country? - 13 hours ago