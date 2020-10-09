Analysis: release of jihadists ‘big setback’ for French army in Sahel

At least 100 jihadists have been released as part of the deal to liberate French hostage Sophie Pétronin. FRANCE 24 international affairs editor Robert Parsons, says the outcome could be a big setback in the French army’s struggle against jihadists in the Sahel.

