-
Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city - 12 mins ago
-
Who else wins from Sophie Petronin’s release? - 22 mins ago
-
Ready-to-wear, summer 2021: Catwalk shows return to Paris Fashion Week - 44 mins ago
-
Analysis: France’s last hostage, until the next one - 46 mins ago
-
Safe in Paris, Sophie Petronin to head for medical check - 52 mins ago
-
President Macron welcomes former hostage Sophie Petronin near Paris - about 1 hour ago
-
Analysis: release of jihadists ‘big setback’ for French army in Sahel - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Police scuffle with trans activists marching in support of Black Lives Matter in Manhattan - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: America needs four more years of Trump – Pence at Arizona rally - about 1 hour ago
-
Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger - 2 hours ago
Analysis: release of jihadists ‘big setback’ for French army in Sahel
At least 100 jihadists have been released as part of the deal to liberate French hostage Sophie Pétronin. FRANCE 24 international affairs editor Robert Parsons, says the outcome could be a big setback in the French army’s struggle against jihadists in the Sahel.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en