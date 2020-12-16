-
The cost of the pandemic on Europe’s economy - 3 hours ago
-
In Germany, ultra-Orthodox Jews start a new life far from home - 3 hours ago
-
Doha to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh 2034 edition - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus opposition wins rights prize, urges EU to be braver - 3 hours ago
-
US-China trade deficit skyrockets | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
Charlie Hebdo, Covid-19 Christmas and croaky frogs - 4 hours ago
-
UK: Piccadilly Circus desolate as London enters tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions - 4 hours ago
-
Migrants, refugees face harsh winter near Bosnia-Croatia border - 4 hours ago
-
Andrew Scott and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s balloon bromance | His Dark Materials – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Biden arrives to Atlanta for Senate runoff campaign - 4 hours ago
Andrew Scott and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s balloon bromance | His Dark Materials – BBC
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Scott go behind the scenes.
In a parallel world ruled by the sinister Magisterium, a battle rages over a mysterious particle called Dust. Can Lyra stop the fight from spilling over into our time?
His Dark Materials | Series 2 | BBC
